CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,089 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 104,148 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

