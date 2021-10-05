CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,804.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,613.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,858.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

