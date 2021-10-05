CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 81,950 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,950 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter valued at $396,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 243,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 70,312 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Invesco by 75.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 890,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 382,255 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

IVZ stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

