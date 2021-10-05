CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $152.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.05 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

