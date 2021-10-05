Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.29. Cimpress posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $641.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cimpress stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,670. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 42.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 51.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

