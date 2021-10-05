Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Cintas worth $196,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 90,092 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $311.69 and a 12-month high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

