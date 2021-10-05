Citadel (CTL) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Citadel has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. Citadel has a market cap of $71,229.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

