Citigroup Inc. Acquires 18,621 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GCP. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSE GCP opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

