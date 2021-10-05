Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 363.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Integer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.66.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

