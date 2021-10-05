Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,095 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

