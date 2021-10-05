Citigroup Inc. Buys 8,524 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 277.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,315 shares of company stock worth $7,045,851. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.