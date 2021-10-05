Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $735.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

