Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

