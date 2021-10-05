Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 3,514.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $1,079,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $763,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 64.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 225.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 592,719 shares of company stock valued at $23,525,231. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

