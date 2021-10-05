Citigroup Inc. Sells 44,725 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $57,826,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after buying an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after buying an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after buying an additional 81,375 shares in the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $98.16 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average is $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

