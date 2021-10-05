Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OCDX opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.69. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 140,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $3,051,515.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,767,019,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $21,388,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 497,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,650,000 after buying an additional 86,412 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $3,595,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

