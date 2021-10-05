Citigroup Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $440.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $396.45.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $374.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

