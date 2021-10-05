Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

