Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $146,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth $209,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

