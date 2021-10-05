CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Takes $24.35 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,346,000. I-Mab accounts for about 2.9% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned about 0.38% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.11. 7,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,648. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $32.64 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

