CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DOCRF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services, Inc operates as an investment company with interests in healthcare and rehabilitation services. It operates through Healthcare Industry segment. The company was founded on September 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

