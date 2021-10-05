Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

CCB has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCB opened at $31.00 on Monday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $372.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.39 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coastal Financial (CCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.