Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $39.23.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

