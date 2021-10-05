Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,150.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $185.30.
Cochlear Company Profile
