Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,150.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHEOF opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $137.75 and a 1-year high of $185.30.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.