Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $640,003,000 after buying an additional 142,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,831,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after buying an additional 530,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $460,305,000 after buying an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,396,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $343,460,000 after buying an additional 25,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

