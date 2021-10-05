Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.