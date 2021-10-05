Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.820-$0.820 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $2,400,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.