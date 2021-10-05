Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

