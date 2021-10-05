Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.