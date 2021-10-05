Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.99

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 2008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.