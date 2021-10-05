Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

