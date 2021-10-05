Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $73.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $84.13 and last traded at $83.96, with a volume of 3347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 765,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,896,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,263,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,118,000 after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 7.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

