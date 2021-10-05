Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,630,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,533,000 after acquiring an additional 171,880 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

XHR opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

