Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,187 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.