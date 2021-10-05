Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 64,263 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 124.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Danimer Scientific worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,651,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,689,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,326,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,651,000 after acquiring an additional 547,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

DNMR opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

