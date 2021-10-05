Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DJD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

