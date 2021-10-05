Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3 Million Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 898,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 650.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

HYT stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.