Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 5,686 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.