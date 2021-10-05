Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,622 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KXI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $7,186,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $2,139,000. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $62.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

