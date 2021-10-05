Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,292 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 683.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 81.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,585,000 after acquiring an additional 188,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

