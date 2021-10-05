Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

