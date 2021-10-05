Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 60,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $7,190,655.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,461 shares of company stock worth $94,107,538. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $120.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $129.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

