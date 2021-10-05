Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

