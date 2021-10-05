Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.38 Million in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 89.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,215,000 after buying an additional 760,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 131.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,249,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 708,993 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,855,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 27.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,962,000 after purchasing an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter.

ENV opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.50 and a beta of 1.29. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.89.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $288.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.18 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

