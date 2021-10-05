Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,530 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 20.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.90.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

