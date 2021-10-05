Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 408 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Banner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 105,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

