Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Community Health Systems by 1,233.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 855,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 791,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

CYH stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

