Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 218,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $768.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

