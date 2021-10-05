Comparing Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Merus and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 1 4 0 2.80 Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Merus presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than Merus.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Merus and Odonate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $29.94 million 27.63 -$85.51 million ($2.60) -8.27 Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($3.84) -0.75

Merus has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merus and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -231.19% -51.93% -27.29% Odonate Therapeutics N/A -96.44% -75.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Merus has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merus beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

