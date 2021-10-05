Comparing Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Merus and Odonate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Merus
|0
|1
|4
|0
|2.80
|Odonate Therapeutics
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1.75
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Merus and Odonate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Merus
|$29.94 million
|27.63
|-$85.51 million
|($2.60)
|-8.27
|Odonate Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$126.35 million
|($3.84)
|-0.75
Merus has higher revenue and earnings than Odonate Therapeutics. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Merus and Odonate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Merus
|-231.19%
|-51.93%
|-27.29%
|Odonate Therapeutics
|N/A
|-96.44%
|-75.47%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
69.6% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Merus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Merus has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Merus beats Odonate Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Merus
Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.
About Odonate Therapeutics
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer. The company was founded in March 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
