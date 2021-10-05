Compass (NYSE:COMP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Inc. provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver service to seller and buyer clients. The company’s platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, for the real estate industry and core brokerage services. Compass Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Compass alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on COMP. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

COMP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. 1,653,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass (COMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.