Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CPUH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

