Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Several research firms recently commented on CMTL. decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

